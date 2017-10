Italozva ünnepeltek az Aquaman sztárjai

SO many beautiful MEMORIES it's been awesome going through my phone. I wish I could show more Mahalo to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my OHANA I am going to miss so many. It's been a wild ride this last 7 months All my aloha j. JUSTICE LEAGUE TOUR. Here we go. Can't wait for the world to see it. Mahalo zack for picking me. Love u

