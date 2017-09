Dwayne Johnson a felhőkarcoló fogságában

Bloody and battered w/ my director @rawsonthurber between takes. WEEK 3 complete of our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER. This is my second film with Rawson putting my trust in his hands. A very smart, ambitious, extremely focused and methodical guy who wants to deliver a f*cking intensely breathtaking and epic film for the fans. Our story takes place in China. In the penthouse of the world's tallest skyscraper… on fire. More details to come down the road. Until then, WEEK 3 complete and we'll just keep on keepin' on. #JohnsonThurber #SKYSCRAPER

