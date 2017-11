Enyhülni látszik a Halálos Iramban-balhé

Want you guys to know I️ had a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s associates and this will be my last post about him…….. I️ repeat my last…. I️ respect the associate who called.. My story will never change I️ was never DJ’s Co-Star… I’m Shayla’s Father first…. Justin Lin is back in the driver seat that’s exciting cause it going to feel like the true #FastFamily all over again….. When we see Justin we see Paul…..

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT